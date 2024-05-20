Iranian media confirmed the death of President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

According to Iranian media, the President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi and the Foreign Minister were also killed in the helicopter accident.

The spokesman of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the governor of East Azerbaijan were also on board this helicopter

According to the Iranian news agency Tehran Times, the helicopter accident took place 100 km away from Tabriz.

Video of the accident scene

According to the news agency, Ayatollah Ali Hashem, the spokesman of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and Malik Rahmati, the Governor of East Azerbaijan, were also on board this helicopter.

Bodies unrecognizable due to burning

According to Iranian officials, some bodies have been burned beyond recognition.

Earlier, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent said that there was no sign of any surviving passengers after President Raisi’s helicopter crashed.

According to Iranian media, the wreckage of the helicopter has been found at the crash site of President Ibrahim Raisi’s helicopter and rescue teams have reached the accident site.

Earlier, the Iranian official said that after the helicopter crash, the expectations of President Ibrahim Raisi’s survival and survival are low.

The Revolutionary Guards also confirmed that they found the debris of the helicopter crash.

According to Turkish media, the Turkish drone found the location of Tapash, after which the Turkish authorities informed the Iranian authorities about the location of Tapash.

The helicopter crashed in the Dezmer forest in bad weather conditions

The helicopter of the Iranian president crashed in the Dizmar forest in bad weather conditions, the accident happened in the middle area of Uzi district and Pir Dawood town.

According to media reports, the reason for the helicopter accident has been attributed to heavy fog and rain. Half an hour after the flight, the presidential helicopter lost contact with the other 2 helicopters.

Earlier, Iran’s Vice President for Executive Affairs, Mohsin Mansoori, confirmed that two members of the delegation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had contacted the rescue team.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was returning to Tabriz after the inauguration of the dam, the Azerbaijani President also participated in the inauguration ceremony of the dam.

Along with the President, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malik Rahmati and the spokesman of the Iranian Supreme Leader were also on board the helicopter that crashed.

Who was Ibrahim Raisi?

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, was the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran from 2021.

Born on December 14, 1960 in a religious family in Mashhad, Iran, Ibrahim Raeesi was also a conservative politician, Islamic jurist and author.

Ebrahim Raisi began his religious studies at Qom Madrasah and at the age of 20 he became part of the Iranian judiciary.

From being appointed the prosecutor of Karaj city, he became the prosecutor general of Hamadan and then Tehran, from there he was appointed deputy head of the judicial authority and then in 2014 he was appointed the prosecutor general of Iran.

In 1988, Ibrahim Raisi was part of the prosecution committee that executed numerous political prisoners across the country.

Ibrahim Raisi was elected the eighth president in 2021 with 62.9 percent of the votes

He lost the 2017 presidential election to the moderate President Hassan Rouhani, but he was elected the eighth president of Iran for the second time in 2021 with 62.9 percent of the votes.

Only a year into power, Ibrahim Raisi’s government faced nationwide protests over the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

In foreign policy, Ibrahim Raisi was considered to be a supporter of regional sovereignty, after the withdrawal of American forces, he supported stability in Afghanistan and said that no terrorist group like Daesh would be allowed to gain a foothold along the Afghan border.