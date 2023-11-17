Tehran: The head of Iran’s Quds Force has announced all possible support to Hamas in the war against Israel.

According to foreign media, a message has been sent by the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Ismail Qani, to the commander of Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas, Muhammad Zaif, in which he has assured Iran’s all-out support to Hamas.

According to reports, the message said that your Iranian brothers stand by you and will not allow the enemy to succeed in their evil intentions in Gaza and Palestine.

According to media reports, the message came just a day after a report by the British news agency Reuters, which said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had told Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh earlier this month that Iran would not go to war with Israel on behalf of the Palestinian group, while a Hamas spokesman dismissed the report as false.

It should be noted that about 11,500 Palestinians have been martyred due to Israeli aggression, while Israel, in a frenzy of war, continues to carry out more attacks.