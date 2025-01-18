Two judges were shot dead outside the Supreme Court building in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to a foreign news agency report, state media reported that the Iranian judiciary website Mizan Online said that three Supreme Court judges were targeted in the shooting incident.

According to the report, the statement said that two out of the three judges were martyred and one was injured in the shooting incident.

According to the report, the statement said that the attacker killed himself after shooting at the judges outside the Supreme Court.

Iranian media said that the bodyguard of the Supreme Court judge was also injured.

The reason for the killing of the judges is not yet clear.

The judiciary identified the dead judges as Ayatollah Mohammad Mughisi and Ali Razani.

According to a foreign media report, opposition websites have previously said that Mohammad Mughisi was involved in the cases of people who, according to these politicians, were political prisoners.