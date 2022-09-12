TEHRAN: After the UN nuclear watchdog stated in a report that it “cannot promise” the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear programme, Iran reiterated Monday its “readiness” to collaborate with the organisation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) discovery this week has made it more difficult diplomatically to resurrect the historic 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major nations, including the United States.

In a press conference, Nasser Kanani, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, stated that Iran is “ready to cooperate with the IAEA to clear up the incorrect and unrealistic notions regarding its peaceful nuclear activity.”

Kanani continued by mentioning the “obligations” of the IAEA and stating that Tehran has stated its “readiness to maintain constructive collaboration with the IAEA”.th the UN nuclear watchdog

The IAEA stated that it was “not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is entirely benign” in its report from last Wednesday.

Iran has been under pressure from the IAEA to provide information regarding the previous presence of traces of nuclear material at three unreported sites. At the IAEA Board of Governors meeting in June, a resolution criticising Iran was adopted as a result of the problem.

In response to the resolution, Tehran, which has long denied wanting nuclear weapons, disconnected 27 cameras that had been enabling the IAEA to observe parts of its nuclear activities.

On Monday, the IAEA board gathered once more in Vienna for its quarterly meeting.

According to our understanding, there isn’t a draught resolution for this meeting, Kanani stated.