TEHRAN: The governor of the region announced on Tuesday that three people had died amid protests in Iran, Kurdistan province in response to the death of a young woman who had been detained by “morality police.”

Iran public unhappiness has increased since authorities reported on Friday that Mahsa Amini, 22, had died after being detained by the police department in charge of enforcing a stringent dress code for women.

Amini’s passing, who had slipped into a coma after being held for donning an “improper” headscarf, sparked violent protests as well as unusually frank criticism from top Islamic Republic officials.

Around 500 protesters, some of whom broke car windows and set trash cans on fire, were reported to have taken to the streets in Amini’s native Kurdistan province on Sunday. Several hundred demonstrators in Tehran on Monday were dispersed by “police using batons and tear gas,” including several women who removed their headscarves.

Ismail Zarei Koosha, the governor of Kurdistan, reported on Tuesday that three people had died during the protests in the region and blamed the fatalities on “a conspiracy by the enemy.”

He was reported by Fars as saying, “One of the people of the city of Divandarreh was slain with a sort of military weapon that none of the ranks of the armed forces use,” and “placed outside a hospital in a car” another victim in the city of Saghez. He did not provide any information regarding the third death or provide a date for the killings.

Abdolreza Pourzahbi, the representative, said, “I guaranteed the family… that all institutions will take measures to defend Miss Amini’s infringed rights and none of their rights will be overlooked.”