TAFTAN: Iran handed over 219 Pakistani nationals to the Pakistan border forces on Sunday on their illegal entry into the country.

The Iranian security forces had arrested the Pakistanis from different cities of Iran. They handed over them to the Levies administration at the transit gate on the Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistani border security forces received these 219 nationals after confirming their identity cards and other documents.

The Pakistani authorities also returned some 49 people back to the Iranian border forces as they had not Pakistani identity cards.

The Pakistan side Taftan transit gate in-charge Mir Elahi Bukhsh Notezai after receiving the citizens illegally entered in Iran handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigations.

The arrested Pakistanis included 157 from Punjab, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 29 from Sindh, and 02 from Azad Kashmir.

According to the Levies administration after the initial investigation, the arrested Pakistanis wanted to go to Europe from Iran for better employment.