KARACHI: Iran’s Consul General in Sindh Hassan Nourian on Monday called on Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

During the meeting Iranian consul general has said that the talks have been underway for launching Karachi to Iran ferry service.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed new Iranian Consul General in Karachi. “Iran is our neighbor and brother Muslim country and we see the ties with Iran with love and respect,” chief minister Shah said.

“There are best opportunities of investment in Sindh,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Consul General Hassan Nourian said that a trade delegation from Iran will soon visit Karachi. “The negotiations have also been underway to launch a ferry service between Karachi and Iran”, the diplomat said.

“The ferry service will boost tourism,” Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said and directed the Secretary Investment to coordinate the visit of the trade delegation.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has shared a draft agreement of new pilgrims management policy, after approval from the federal cabinet, with Iran, Iraq and Syria for their approval. Under the policy, a ferry service will also be launched from Karachi and Gwadar to Iran and Iraq, sources said.