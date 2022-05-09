<!-- wp:image {"width":904,"height":603} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/1120734-DohaQatarAFP-1465645475\/1120734-DohaQatarAFP-1465645475.jpg" alt="a general view taken on november 24 2015 shows doha city center shopping mall in the qatari capital doha photo afp" width="904" height="603"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>DUBAI: Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Iran's foreign<\/a> ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran is on the agenda and includes bilateral, regional and international issues. After this trip, Iran's President will travel to a Gulf country," Khatibzadeh said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Citing a source, Reuters reported on Sunday that <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani<\/a> will visit Iran before travelling to Germany, Britain and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The source added the Emir's trip aimed at bringing parties to the Iran nuclear pact to a "new middle ground." This follows an impasse in indirect Iran-U.S. talks over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization list.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Qatar's Emir last visited Iran in January 2020 to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington following the killing of top Revolutionary Guard Commander <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Qassem Soleimani<\/a> by the United States whilst on a visit to Iraq.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Iranian state media also reported the Emir's trip was meant to follow up on several bilateral memoranda of understanding signed during Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Doha in February. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->