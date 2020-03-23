Iran announces 127 new COVID-19 deaths, raising toll to 1,812

TEHRAN : Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Monday announced 127 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,812 in one of the worst-hit countries. Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, said that 1,411 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours and a total of 23,049 people had now been tested positive for the virus. "Fortunately, 8,376 people have recovered and left the hospitals, and the number of treated people is increasing," said Jahanpur. So far, over 36 million of the Iranians have been screened for the infectious disease and this is a worthwhile thing, he added. He noted that the average age of infection to novel coronavirus in Iran is 59 and that of death cases stands at 64.