Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has been seeing Nupur Shikhare for a while, and the two just announced their engagement. Ira shared a romantic proposal video along with the joyous news of her engagement earlier yesterday on Instagram.

By participating in the renowned Iron Man Italy performance, Nupur proposed to his girlfriend. Ira Khan and the personal trainer both replied “Yes” after the fitness instructor got down on one knee and proposed to her with a ring.

The daughter of the PK actor said the following on Instagram: “Popeye: She said yes. Ira: “I concur, hehe.” Ira Khan and Nupur’s friends are leaving helpful comments on their posts.Ira and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir’s Dangal co-star and close friend, said on Facebook: “This is the loveliest thing I have ever seen. Uff. ”

Congratulations to you both, Rhea Chakraborty said, while Krishna Shroff remarked, “This is the nicest thing EVER! Congratulations, sweetheart. Furthermore, neither party has officially announced a wedding date.