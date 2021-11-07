ISLAMABAD: Iqbal Day program “Sitarun se aagy” will be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with PTV on November 09.

Tributes will be paid to legendary poet and scholar Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for his historical services in the fields of poetry and literature.

The program would be presented on PNCA official Facebook page, said an official of the PNCA.

Every year on November 09, Allama Iqbal day is commemorated to pay tribute and acknowledge and the contribution of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal the “Poet of the East” for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Iqbal’s poetry guides us towards a better life and being a better person by developing virtues that are characteristics of successful and happy people.