A new patent that Apple recently obtained may make iPhones waterproof and enable customers to change touch sensitivity for improved access to their phone screens in the rain.

Even though the most recent iPhone models are water-resistant, texting while the screen is wet can still be challenging.

Apple intends to make iPhone screens simple to operate during “a moisture exposure event” with the next new patent.

Apple might also permit the iPhone to modify its sensitivity to pressure and respond to taps on the screen when a specific force is applied, eliminating any pressure from water droplets.



The force of touch inputs on incoming iPhones with this new patented technology could vary depending on whether your finger is dry or moist.

“When the presence of water is greater than a critical concentration, the cpu determines a position of the touch event based on tracking signals provided by the capacitor sensor and the force applied detector.”



Apple filed a new patent in March 2021 to manufacture water-resistant iPhones, but the permission was granted in June of this year.