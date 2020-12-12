It’s been more than a month since Apple released its latest iOS 14.2 firmware update. However, the build is causing issues pertaining to iMessages and SMS Texts. The issue is that when a message hits your iPhone, there is no notification or a red badge on the app to indicate it. Seemingly, this is an iOS 14 bug that corresponds to messages on the iPhone.

Some iPhone Users Report Not Getting Message Notifications Due to iOS 14 Bug

Previously, the issue was only found on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, as reported by MacRumors. However, this is clearly not the case as the issue is persistently plaguing older iPhone models as well.

This iOS 14 bug pertaining to messages is causing a lot of people to seek workarounds on Apple’s support forums. However, at this point in time, there is no fix for the issue from Apple, not even a temporary workaround to get the notifications going until the new update arrives.

Some users, however, suggest that turning off Messages on a Mac or force closing an app after every outgoing text will resolve the issue. Other users point out that the issue is persistent only to pinned contacts and the issue gets fixed as soon as you unpin the pinned contacts. Frustratingly, these workarounds are not helpful for many and the issue rests at square one. As mentioned earlier, the iOS 14 bug that is restricting messages’ notifications has received no fix via an update from Apple yet.

At the time of writing, the iOS 14 bug is still not fixed on Apple’s release candidate build of iOS 14.3. We’re not sure if Apple will curate the bug out of the system in the final build of the firmware. iOS 14.3 is said to launch in a few days and probably we will see Apple fix the issue. If it is not, Apple will have to release another subsequent update in order to fix the issue once and for all.

Take note that the bug could also be related to carriers. However, we can’t be too sure at this time. As for now, it is advised that you check your messages manually or at regular intervals so you do not miss an important message.

Apple released the second version of its release candidate of iOS 14.3 to developers and we suspect the company might fix it in the final release. Apple has always been quick to respond and fix such issues on its devices and we hope it will do the same for the iOS 14 bug which is causing messages’ notifications to not appear.

Are you experiencing the issue as well? Let us know in the comments section below.