Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Pakistani athlete, suggested Muhammad Hasnain as the best candidate to take Shahnawaz Dahani’s place in today’s vital encounter against India in the Asia Cup’s Super Four round.

Dahani was ruled out of the tournament due to a suspected side strain.

In an exclusive interview, the cricket coach stated that before playing India, the team should consider the pace and that Hasnain was favoured over Hasan.”

Hasnain, in my opinion, would be the ideal Shahnawaz Dahani replacement. As you witnessed in the previous game with Naseem Shah, I believe you can quickly take on India. The pace has always been a problem for Indian batters, but Hasnain can add it to the team’s lineup today “He underlined.

“The captain and team management, who have observed Hasnain and Hassan bowling in the nets, will decide when to rest. As you can see, what I say here is quite different from what the captain and team management are seeing there.”

Babar Azam and the team management will determine whether to play, according to Inzamam, although he believes that Hasnain ought to play right now.

Inzamam also made note of the difficulty for bowlers on the bench to compete straight against a powerful squad like India. “You see, Hasnain and Hassan won’t develop the same rhythm as Dahani did. They will find it challenging to play straight against India. India is a strong team that can strike you out at any time “said he.