Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former national cricket team captain, urged Pakistan to go into their upcoming encounter against Hong Kong fully prepared. He warned Pakistan not to take Hong Kong lightly.On Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the sixth game of the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 will feature Pakistan versus Hong Kong. The game will start at 7 p.m. PST.

Haider Ali ought to have a chance in the game versus Hong Kong, according to Inzamam. He suggested that Pakistan take a chance on Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali.He lamented the absence of Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik from the national team, adding that a player similar to him would have been preferable.

In their first matchup at the major cricket competition for Asia, Pakistan was defeated by India. To continue in the competition, the nation must win its upcoming game against Hong Kong.

The former captain and well-known TV actor Shahzad Sheikh appeared together at the Jashan-e-Cricket event. While seated next to Inzamam, he paid tribute to him by joking that he was in a “Kanpein Tang Rahi Hain” state.

He continued, “We cannot think about the pressure team faces,” adding that the nation has placed its hopes in pacer Naseem Shah.