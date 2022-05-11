<!-- wp:image {"width":1026,"height":576} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/1115068-elon-1464859821\/1115068-elon-1464859821.jpg" alt="elon musk believes we are all characters in some advanced civilisation s video game photo reuters" width="1026" height="576"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> stock market<\/a> took the view for the first time on Tuesday that it was unlikely that Elon Musk will acquire Twitter Inc\u00a0for $44 billion, as he originally agreed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The implied probability of the deal closing at that price fell below 50% when Twitter shares hit $46.75, based on the $54.20 deal price and Twitter's shares having closed at $39.31 on April 1, the last trading day before Musk revealed he had amassed a stake in the social media company.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Twitter shares fell as much as 3% to touch a low of $46.50 in <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">afternoon trading<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/cloudfront-us-east-2.images.arcpublishing.com\/reuters\/FFUWVVNTM5JOVPTMMW5KJW6PUI.jpg" alt="Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul\/Pool via REUTERS<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Musk, the world's richest person and also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc, on April 25 clinched a deal to buy the social media platform.\u00a0Twitter said at the time that Musk secured <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">$25.5 billion <\/a>of debt and margin loan financing and was providing a $21 billion equity commitment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Musk, who is worth $268 billion according to Forbes, had said he was not primarily concerned with the economics of Twitter.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don't care about the economics at all," he said in a recent public talk.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->