Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, who became the second party leader on Wednesday, expressed concern over his party’s ties to the military, saying that “differences” were threatening the country. He said it could prove devastating.

Gil had been arrested on charges of sedition and sedition against state institutions, according to the government.

According to Fawad Chaudhry, the country suffers greatly from the disagreement between the dominant political party and indeed the body in charge of maintaining national security.

Mr Fawad’s tweet was posted shortly after police officers granted him two days of pre-trial detention for party leader Shabaz Gill after appearing in Islamabad’s district and parliamentary courts after being arrested yesterday. was done.

