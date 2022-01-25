Investigation loopholes were revealed in the Noor Mukaddam murder case, as it was pointed out during court proceedings that no CCTV recording and eyewitness statement has been made part of the investigation.

It was revealed that the statements of any neighbors or the guards were not recorded, while closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage was also not made a part of the investigation.

The investigative officer told the court that none of the eyewitnesses had come forward, while no bloodstains were found on the pants of accused Zahir Jaffer.

Zahir Jaffer was included in the investigation just for being at home, the investigation officer said.

Police had told the court in the initial investigation that accused Zahir Jaffer had admitted killing Noor Mukaddam and that fingerprints and a DNA report also placed Jaffer at the murder scene.

Last week, doctors at the Adiala Jail declared the main accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, mentally and physically fit to stand trial.

The reports presented by the doctors before Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani stated that Jaffer had gone through multiple medical procedures and a psychiatrist had examined his mental health which, according to him, is stable.

The murder

The prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir, was formally charged for the crime by an Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of the family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with Zahoor.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was murdered on July 20 within the limits of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor’s father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.