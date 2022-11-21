In the investigation into the assaults on the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the former prime minister Imran Khan, the government of Punjab has been involved. Tasneem Haider’s statement will be followed by questions concerning the attack from PML-N central and provincial leadership, according to CM Punjab’s advisor Omer Sarfraz Cheema.

A day earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information and broadcasting, denied Tasneem Haider’s claims that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was “involved in Arshad Sharif’s assassination” and asserted that he had no affiliation with the group.

In a news release, she stated, “Tasneem Haider is not a spokeswoman of PML-N London,” and she emphasised that no one should attempt to take on that role.Tasneem Haider should present any evidence he may have on the murder of Arshad Sharif to the Joint Investigation Team, according to Marriyum.

She claimed that the individual who made the accusations in the video footage that was doing the rounds in the media was the London branch organiser of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).Forgery, lies, and fake news, she argued, “cannot cause distractions from the genuine murderers of Arshad Sharif.”