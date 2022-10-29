Where is Nancy, where is Nancy? the burglar chillingly shouted as he savagely attacked and pummelling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in their San Francisco home early on Friday.

At around 2:30 a.m., when police were called to the residence to check on Paul Pelosi, they found the 82-year-old and the defendant, 42-year-old David Depape, both holding onto the hammer, according to Police Chief William Scott.Before being tackled and taken into custody by police, the burglar grabbed it from Pelosi and started hitting him.

11 days before congressional elections that have featured harsh, at times deadly rhetoric, the speaker was in Washington, where she was slated to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ organisation Human Rights Campaign. Pelosi pulled out of the event.

The yells from the invader in Pelosi’s California home were a dreadful echo of the slogans heard on January 6, 2021, during the uprising at the Capitol, when protesters aiming to thwart Joe Biden’s election stalked the halls looking for the speaker.

Although three people with knowledge of the inquiry told that Depape targeted Pelosi’s home, police said a reason for Friday’s entry was still being investigated.Police provided scant information about the suspect or his intentions.

However, the attack aroused concerns about the security of Congressmen and their families. Nearly two years after the Capitol uprising, threats against politicians are at an all-time high. Crime and public safety have come to the fore in the current midterm election campaigns as the top worries for Americans.

Paul Pelosi received a brutal beating and sustained blunt force damage after being struck repeatedly in the head. According to Zuckerberg, San Francisco General Hospital, he was taken there for treatment of his wounds. Although details about his condition were not immediately known.