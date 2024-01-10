Have you ever wished you could operate a fish aquarium when the television is off?

If yes, then this dream has come true.

The world’s first TV which is wireless as well as transparent has been introduced.

Yes indeed, when you are not watching the TV, it becomes transparent like glass without the need for any wires to operate it.

LG introduced this TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

According to the company, it is the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV equipped with 4K resolution.

This TV uses wireless transmission technology to play audio and video.

However, more details have not been released in this regard.

The company said that this TV uses a new processor whose performance is 4 times better than the previous processors.

With a 77-inch screen, this TV can stream photos and videos through the Always On Display feature.

When you turn off the TV, digital fish aquariums, fireworks or other digital art appear on the screen.

If you don’t want to see anything on the closed screen, instead of a big black screen, the TV will become transparent and show the view behind you by taking the form of a glass.

According to the company, since this is a transparent TV, you can make it a part of any room environment.

There is currently no word on the price or availability of this TV, but according to the company, it will be available to consumers sometime this year.