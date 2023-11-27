WhatsApp introduced the ‘View Once’ feature in August 2021 to protect the privacy of photos and videos and save the app’s memory.

A photo or video sent under this feature disappears from the chat once it is opened.

Till now this facility was available only for mobile apps, but now this feature has been introduced for desktop and web version as well.

According to WABetaInfo, a site that tracks updates for the Meta-owned messaging app, the feature has been rolled out to the web version of WhatsApp and the desktop app.

When a user uploads a photo or video to the web version or desktop app, there will be 1 icon that can be clicked to send the message as a video once.

With this feature, users will be able to send messages that will automatically disappear once viewed.

This feature will allow users to share sensitive information like passwords or credit card details etc. without the risk of being leaked.

Please note that currently, it is not possible to take screenshots of photos and videos sent under View Ones in WhatsApp.

According to the report, this new feature is available to some users of the desktop and web version, while it will be gradually introduced to all users.