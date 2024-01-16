Sennheiser, a leading German audio equipment manufacturer, has introduced earbuds that can track heart rate and body temperature.

Sennheiser has introduced a new pair of earbuds that will not only let your ears hear your favorite sounds in a better way but also have the ability to detect heart rate and body temperature.

Sennheiser launched its in-ear buds at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

How do these earbuds detect heart rate and body temperature?

According to media reports, these earbuds are different from any other wireless earbuds because they detect heart rate with the help of a photoplethysmography sensor and a temperature sensor that detects body temperature. Is.

With these earbuds, you can also transfer data to apps on other gadgets, including your iPhone’s Apple Health application.

Other features of the earbuds:

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds keep you aware of your favorite sound as well as ambient sounds while its Active Noise Cancellation feature eliminates outside noise so you can focus on your favorite sound.

Apart from this, these earbuds are also not easy to fall and break while its IP55 protects it from water and dust particles.

Talking about its battery health, it easily manages 6 hours on a single charge.

These earbuds have been introduced in different colors and will be available to the public on April 9, 2024.

According to media reports, the price of these earbuds in the US will be $330, which is more expensive than the second generation of Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Google Pixel Buds Pro.