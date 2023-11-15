The Meta-owned messaging app has introduced a new voice chat feature for large WhatsApp groups.

This new feature was announced by the company. According to the company, this new feature will make group calls more user-friendly.

Under this feature, voice chat can be done in WhatsApp groups including 33 or more people and no ringtone will be played on the phone of a person when calling.

In fact, these voice chats will start silently and a chat bubble will appear in the group which you can click to join the voice chat.

During voice chat, you’ll also be able to send text messages to group members who won’t be part of the call.

Under this feature, a new voice waveform icon will appear on the group chat.

Clicking on this icon will automatically start the voice chat for which a specific interface will be allocated.

The new feature will be available to users in the coming weeks and according to the company, Voice Chat will be protected by end-to-end encryption.

If no one joins the voice chat, the session will automatically end after 60 minutes.

A special thing is that under this feature, 128 people can be part of a call in a group.

This has not been officially announced by WhatsApp but it has been hinted at in its help center support website.

The feature has been introduced for the mobile app and will be available only on the primary device, according to the company.

Earlier, the company has introduced several new features over the past few months.

One of these features is to use 2 accounts in one device while passkeys support was also introduced for Android users.

Also, read this