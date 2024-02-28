Google’s popular Maps service has undergone a number of major changes in recent months, with a particular focus on features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Another such new AI feature is being made part of Google Maps.

A feature called screen reader was first introduced in Google Maps in 2023.

With this feature, users can scan their surroundings using the phone’s camera.

Now improving this feature further, audio support is being added to it.

This new feature will be useful for people who are visually impaired or are in an unknown place where they do not know the language.

According to the company, when you point the phone camera towards a specific location or shop, Google Maps will tell you the relevant details through audio.

For this one has to scan the surroundings by clicking on the camera icon in the Google Maps search bar.

Before doing this, it is necessary to enable the Talkback screen reader feature, which can be found in the Accessibility menu in the smartphone settings.

According to Google, this feature has started to be introduced for Android phones and very soon all users will be able to use it.