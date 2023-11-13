Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser, but it uses a lot of computer memory or RAM to open websites. As a result, users of Google Chrome often experience slow computers or reduced laptop battery life.

In this regard, the company has introduced several tools like Memory Saver and Energy Saver in recent months.

Now the world’s most popular web browser has added a new feature that will make it easier for users to know which website or tab is using the most memory.

This feature is called Memory Usage Edge.

This feature will make it easier for users to monitor computer memory. It’s also easy to use, when you hover the mouse cursor over any tab, it will show below how much memory that tab is using.

Once it is known which website is using the most memory then it can be decided to close it.