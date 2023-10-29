Google is adding a new and useful feature to YouTube that will help in taking screenshots of videos.

This feature will work in Google Chrome and is currently in beta version.

This feature is very easy to use.

It should be noted that earlier at the end of August 2023, a feature called Copy Video Frame was introduced by Google.

You will definitely love this new feature of the YouTube app

This feature makes it possible to copy a video frame without taking a screenshot.

At that time, Google said that after playing a video, pause it at the desired scene and then copy that frame.

Now the same feature is being further improved and a social media user pointed out this feature.

To use this feature, right-click a YouTube video on Chrome by pausing it at the desired frame.

After doing this, the drop-down menu that appears will show the Save Video Frame option, click on it to save the image as a PNG file.

This feature will come in handy when you just want to take a screenshot of a video frame.

With this feature, there will be no need to crop after taking a full-screen screenshot, but it will be possible to take a high-quality video screenshot with a few clicks of the mouse.