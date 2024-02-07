The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) says that the internet service will not be shut down anywhere in the country on February 8, the election day.

In the statement released by PTA, it has been said that the government of Pakistan will not shut down the internet on the day of the election, the users will have full access to the internet on the day of the election. Instructions not found.

The order to continue uninterrupted mobile and internet service throughout the country remains

It should be noted that there were a lot of speculations on social media regarding the fact that the internet will remain closed on the day of the election on February 8, after which the Sindh High Court also issued orders that the internet and mobile phones throughout the country will be closed on the day of the election. The service should be provided without interruption.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi expressed his indignation over the repeated shutdowns and disruptions of internet service in the country and said that if our internet does not work, what will work elsewhere, it seems that it will be fixed after the election.