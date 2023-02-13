Although the majority people in Pakistan is concerned about the country’s rising inflation, default rumours, and economic slump, there are individuals who are actively purchasing coffee and shattering records.

With the biggest opening sales in the company’s history when it first debuted in 1964, the South Asian nation broke a world record for a well-known Canadian coffee shop, Tim Hortons. The Pakistani franchise was the biggest not just in terms of the history of the company but also in terms of global distribution, with 5352 locations.

The renowned coffee shop debuted its first and flagship location in Phase 6, DHA Lahore, on Saturday for the uninitiated. This was a component of a contract of exclusivity with Blue Foods (Private) Limited. Fortunately for the business and the brand, the first day’s sales broke all previous records.

With Pakistanis now having access to Tim Hortons’ iconic drinks, French Vanilla and Iced Capps, baked products with delectable doughnuts known as “Timbits,” sandwiches, and wraps, the likelihood of a record-breaking sale seemed pretty strong.

Although people are quite appreciative of worldwide franchises, it was the never-ending line for the popular coffee shop that caused the internet to go down. While some people are truly worried about the priorities of Pakistanis, others are responding to the situation with sarcasm. Everyone is in a panic, including those in the entertainment industry and the general population.