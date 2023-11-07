The situation in IIOJK necessitates an independent inquiry into human rights violations, with the global community emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution and the enforcement of international law to protect human rights, including the examination of abuses, prosecution of offenders, and compensation for victims.

The situation in the region known as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is a deeply concerning humanitarian crisis, which has resulted in the loss of countless lives, with the suffering persisting to this day. The people of IIOJK have been denied their basic human rights, including the right to live in peace and security.

India’s revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A has unilaterally altered the status of IIOJK, disregarding United Nations Security Council resolutions that granted the people of IIOJK the right to self-determination. UN General Assembly Resolution 2649 reaffirmed the importance of self-determination for the individuals of IIOJK and called upon both India and Pakistan to facilitate the exercise of this fundamental right by the people of IIOJK.

In 2018, the UN High Commissioner published a report on the state of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The report shed light on numerous human rights violations in IIOJK, which is administered by India. These violations included the disproportionate use of force by security forces, unlawful detentions, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly.

The issue of IIOJK was raised at the United Nations by several countries, including Pakistan, China, Malaysia, and Turkiye. Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, advocated for a peaceful resolution to the IIOJK dispute during the UN General Assembly in September 2019. He encouraged India to seek a peaceful settlement and stressed the importance of allowing the people of IIOJK to exercise their right to self-determination. Additionally, he expressed deep concern about the human rights situation in IIOJK.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) unequivocally safeguards fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, liberty, personal security, and protection from torture and inhumane treatment or punishment. India is a signatory to this covenant. However, India has faced allegations of committing grave offenses against humanity, war crimes, and violations of basic human rights. These allegations encompass egregious acts such as murder, torture, rape, extermination, sexual violence, as well as widespread or organized attacks on civilian populations. These actions represent a clear violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.

According to international law, the Indian government’s practice of evicting people from their homes and demolishing houses in IIOJK is deeply concerning. Under the cover of “anti-encroachment” campaigns, the government has been bulldozing homes and expelling inhabitants while asserting that the land is under the government’s ownership. Nonetheless, many of these homes were constructed in the past several decades, and their inhabitants have lived there for many generations. International human rights legislation, such as the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, recognizes the right to adequate housing. This right comprises the right to be shielded from forcible eviction and access to basic services and infrastructure. The Special Rapporteur of the United Nations on the right to adequate housing has urged India to immediately stop all home demolitions and evictions in IIOJK and offer fair compensation and alternative accommodation to those impacted. The demolitions and evictions occur in the context of continuous human rights abuses in IIOJK. According to the Special Rapporteur, evictions and demolitions disproportionately affect weaker populations, such as women, children, and people with disabilities.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) has called for the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The global community expresses deep concern regarding the situation in IIOJK and emphasizes the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict while ensuring the protection of human rights in this conflict-ridden region.

International law mandates that India must uphold human rights standards, safeguard the rights of the people in the region, and adhere to international humanitarian law. To address the human rights abuses in IIOJK, the UNHCHR should take necessary actions, including the examination of reported abuses, the prosecution of those responsible for violations, and the provision of compensation to the victims.

The author is a student of Peace and Conflict Studies at the National Defence University. Her area of interest is Ethnic Conflicts and International Politics.