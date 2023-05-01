LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: In order to recognise the sacrifices made by employees and their rights, International Labour Day is observed everywhere in the world, including Pakistan. In this regard, rallies will be planned in all significant cities.

Even on the day that is celebrated for workers, the worker is still trying to provide for his family while being unaware of the significance of this day. On Labour Day, Google’s doodle also changed. Throughout the nation, the day is a public holiday.

What is Labour Day?

On May 1, 1886, workers in the American city of Chicago demonstrated against corporate greed and industrial exploitation. However, the police opened fire on the crowd, killing and injuring hundreds of protesters while only a handful stood up for their rights. Numerous them were hanged for speaking up for their rights.

Most nations around the world observe International labour Day on May 1 as a way to show support for the workers in Chicago. Every year on May 1, people make a commitment to act quickly to improve the economic circumstances of employees.

During Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s presidency in 1973, Pakistan began to observe Labour Day on a national scale.