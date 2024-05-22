Although the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court wants arrest warrants issued for Israel’s prime minister and defence minister, as well as three top Hamas officials, the effort is unlikely to result in justice for Gaza’s bleeding people. This is the second major endeavour in the global legal arena to make Israel accountable for its atrocities, following South Africa’s genocide proceedings against the Zionist state at the International Court of Justice. While Hamas officials have claimed that warrants against their leaders equate the “victim with the executioner,” Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the ICC’s decision “with disgust.” US President Joe Biden described it as “outrageous,” saying that “there can be no equivalence between Israel and Hamas.” The second portion of Mr Biden’s statement is true, albeit not exactly what he wanted to express. While atrocities against civilians are unacceptable, Palestinian factions have battled for their land and freedom. Israel, meantime, has been waging an extermination war against Palestinians since the Nakba, with the Gaza massacre being the most recent chapter in this tale. So the comparison is absolutely unfair. The International Criminal Court has previously issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir, but neither has been taken to court. Mr Netanyahu and his defence minister are unlikely to ever appear before The Hague to answer for their crimes, given their powerful sponsors’ protection. However, the Israelis and their Zionist forefathers have perpetrated several horrific atrocities against Palestinians and adjacent Arab nations. Israel has carried out several massacres, including the Nakba, Deir Yassin, Sabra and Shatila, Qana, and the ongoing murderous onslaught in Gaza. While the international legal system may be unable to punish their tormentors, history has already ruled in favour of Palestine’s children.