Karachi (Kashif Shamim Siddiqui): The Ranipur case echoed worldwide as a coalition of human rights advocates and feminists gathered at the ‘Sub-Regional Feminist Legal Exchange Convening’ on an international platform. The focus turned to the tragic murder of a young girl in Ranipur, Sindh, drawing significant attention from both advocates and activists.

Taking place from November 18th to 20th, the event was orchestrated by the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law, and Development in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Representatives from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar participated, engaging in dialogues addressing legal challenges and various forms of violence, particularly sexual and gender-based.

Key discussions encompassed a spectrum of critical issues, from the rights of individuals to women’s empowerment and the intricacies of marriage laws. Advocate Safia Lakho, Ume Laila Azhar, and Samreen Khan Ghauri represented Pakistan, advocating for timely amendments to laws and their effective implementation.

Advocate Lakho, who is also affiliated with the Karachi-based NGO Legal Aid Society, passionately emphasized the Ranipur case, igniting a unified demand for justice within the forum. The collective passion was palpable as attendees waved placards and raised their voices together, advocating for justice for the innocent girl brutally murdered in Ranipur.

Expectations of the people regarding Ranipur Case:

The people of Pakistan are eagerly anticipating justice for the family of the murdered girl in the Ranipur case. There’s a growing sense of anticipation for action from the interim Law, Home, and Health ministers of the province. The high expectation for tangible results underscores the urgency for a resolution in this case.