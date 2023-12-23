The ECP, which considers the party’s internal polls to be illegal, has further damaged the PTI by depriving it of its electoral emblem. The PTI plans to file a legal challenge against the ruling since its followers can no longer cast ballots for the “bat.”

The electoral board made a contentious decision, but oddly, it hasn’t adopted a similar stance against other significant parties that aren’t exactly seen as leaders of internal democracy.

But this isn’t the first time a Pakistani political party has lost its election emblem. One of the most memorable events of the 1988 elections is the PPP’s forced relinquishment of the “sword,” despite the fact that its substitute, the “arrow,” garnered enough votes to allow nevertheless garnered enough support to allow the party to win the majority. The PTI’s politicians must run as independent candidates because the party is unable to field candidates under any banner.

Many consider the ECP’s ruling to be a component of the continuing PTI persecution. The state machinery has not made an effort to hide its hostility, as evidenced by imprisonments, “disappearances,” and press conferences announcing party exits.

The state’s use of coercion to prevent possible PTI candidates from entering the race at the nomination paper filing stage is another example of how they are trying to create as much inequality in the electoral field as possible. After several political parties appealed for an extension of the nomination deadline, it is unclear if action will be taken to stop the law enforcement officials’ unlawful disturbances. Most people already see that the entire election process has been reduced to a farce.