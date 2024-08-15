The city of Lahore is expected to experience intermittent rain today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the provincial capital is anticipated to be 27°C, with a maximum of 33°C. The winds would continue, with a speed of 13 kilometers per hour and humidity levels reaching 79%.

Weather forecasters have noted that the current temperature in the city was 30°C. Rainfall was expected to continue intermittently across Lahore and various districts of Punjab until August 18.