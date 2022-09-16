The textile and apparel exporter Interloop Limited has achieved its highest-ever profit in the current financial year of more than Rs. 12.3 billion thanks to new opportunities, steady operations, and sustainable growth by minimizing risk incidents, maximizing production efficiency, and profit enhancement through various means.

The profitability increased by a staggering 96 percent year over year from the profit of the previous year, which was Rs. 6.2 billion, according to the financial statistics. Additionally, the board declared a dividend of Rs. 2 per share. Additionally, the company’s earnings per share jumped from 7 to 13.76.

The company’s share premium account will be used to pay for the issuance of 35,934,535 ordinary shares worth Rs. 10 apiece, which will be distributed as fully paid bonus shares at a ratio of four ordinary shares for every 100 shares owned by a shareholder.

The company Interloop Limited produces seamless goods, knitwear, denim, and hosiery.A number of well-known companies, including Levi’s, Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok, received these products from the corporation.

Through partners and collaborators, the company conducts business in a variety of export markets, including those in the USA, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, etc.