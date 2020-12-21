Maulana Fazalur Rehman has been informed, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD:Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that there is a threat to the lives of 20 prominent politicians, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, and they were in “grave danger”.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, the interior minister said that a high [threat] alert had also been issued and the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) chief has also been informed.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is requested not to fight personal battles,” Rashid said. “He has no political future. He is calling the assembly illegitimate, he was once a presidential candidate in the same assembly. His dreams will never come true.”

The interior minister also asked the opposition with whom they would like to negotiate if not Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Solutions will eventually be found in the assemblies.” Rashid further urged the opposition to take part in the Senate elections next year. “If the opposition does not participate, Imran Khan will get a two-thirds majority in the Senate,” he claimed.

The federal minister added that there was no army chief or a Supreme Court judge that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had not ‘clashed’ with.

“He [Nawaz Sharif] has buried his politics,” Rashid said. “He is requested not to put the people to the test. Imran Khan will make such legislation that the corrupt will not be spared.”

The interior minister added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is also under threat and conspiracies against the project are being thwarted by the security forces.