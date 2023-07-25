It is becoming increasingly obvious that the forthcoming elections will not be a level playing field. Recently, the PML-N and PPP have expressed concern that a “non-political,” “neutral” caretaker setup would be snagged by the ruling class and end up extending its tenure.

They apparently decided to’manage’ any political issues that might have cropped up in the interim by locating a supple politician who could ensure elections are held on time.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, has been put forward as the PML-N’s candidate for interim prime minister. This, along with reports of a planned legislative effort to grant the caretakers powers typically reserved for elected governments, has reignited speculation about potential future crises for the nation.

According to PML-N officials, Nawaz Sharif “made it clear” that the interim prime minister will be chosen by the cabinet, “come what may.” It seemed to be a warning to the establishment, which is said to be supporting its own candidate in the contest. But is it ever permissible to have a temporary arrangement that is plainly partisan, either in favour of one political party or the other? Evidently, the PML-N would want nothing more, but the PPP does not appear to support this. As Mr Dar’s candidature hasn’t yet been ‘discussed’ with the PPP, the PPP does not consider him a candidate for temporary prime minister, Sherry Rehman of the PPP stated on Monday.

The news that Mr. Dar was being considered for the position caused much outrage in the PPP camp, with many declaring it would be “unacceptable” to hire someone from the Sharif family.

It is important to remember that the administration’s reasoning for breaking the Constitution by delaying the Punjab and KP assembly elections earlier this year depended on the notion that having an elected government in the two provinces would make it more likely that the country would see a peaceful transition of power.

The crippling political upheaval that occurred earlier this year as a result of the government’s reluctance on this issue also had negative effects on the economy.

It is blatant hypocrisy for the administration to now change its position on the necessity of a neutral organisation overseeing the election process. Even while there may be no legal restrictions preventing someone who is associated with a political party from participating in an interim setup, the nation urgently needs a free and fair election.

The credibility of the exercise will be severely harmed by the appointment of a partisan. There is no scarcity of competent, respectable men and women in this nation who can be trusted to do the job. Enough with this crap!