The nation feels distressed regarding the Jaranwala attack on churches and Christian properties because such occurrences tarnish the reputation of our society and nation.

Pakistan being an Islamic Republic does not mean that it is only for Muslims. It gives all rights and privileges to different sects living in the country though the conspiracies by the enemies of our motherland are always on to malign and defame our dear homeland.

Reportedly, our intelligence agencies have detected the role of the notorious intelligence agency of India in the Jaranwala incident. It was a well-planned conspiracy to spread Muslim-Christian riots and concrete evidence has been found.

It was a heinous conspiracy to sow the seeds of discord and hatred among the minorities and Muslim population living peacefully in Pakistan. Some people were used against the Christian community under a well-organized plan.

According to sources, the proxies of enemy forces wrote derogatory remarks on the papers and threw those papers near the religious places with names and phone numbers of Christians written on them.

Actually, India wanted to divert the attention of the world from its atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. The sources said that an investigation is underway and all evidence shows the suspects’ link with India.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and several others including social, religious, and political leaders have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the Jaranwala incident.

They emphasized that intolerance and violent extremism run counter to the principles of Islam. They underscored the importance of fostering tolerance and promoting harmony among different faiths.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he felt shattered by the visuals coming from Jaranwala involving the attack on minorities, assuring that strict action would be taken against law violators.

COAS General Asim Munir termed the Jaranwala incident as extremely tragic and intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior by any segment of society against anyone, particularly against minorities.

Violence in the name of religion is indefensible in any context. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan as mere accusations can lead to widespread violence. Our political elite has been silent as blasphemy laws have been misused to settle personal scores, occupy property, or terrorize minorities.

Interfaith harmony is essential for Pakistan. There should be fruitful and positive communication between people of dissimilar beliefs or religions at an individual or institutional level to create peace, enlightened transformation, or coherence among common people.

Coherence gives one the right to live and let others live amiably by creating an environment of coexistence. It certainly opens the way toward peace and prosperity in society.

In a fast-changing world order where politics and indigenous conditions play at times negative role, the need for inter-faith harmony is obvious.

Interfaith harmony is important for the prospering of any society where followers of various religious beliefs work together with the aim to put an end to violence. With such practice, we learn to respect all religions and everyone’s beliefs without upsetting the peaceful environment.

In our motherland, many groups of people live and our constitution grants fundamental rights and freedoms to all groups in Pakistan. The national flag of Pakistan reflects all this. The white part depicts the existence of minorities in Pakistan.

Let us not forget what our beloved Quaid-i-Azam said, “In the course of time Hindus would cease to be Hindus and Muslims would cease to be Muslims, not in the religious sense, because that is the personal faith of each individual, but in the political sense as citizens.”

Religious leaders of various beliefs and other influential figures must join efforts in advancing peace, tolerance, and goodwill among individuals from diverse backgrounds.