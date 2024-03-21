Security forces killed one terrorist and injured two others by conducting an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, the security forces conducted an operation between March 20 and 21 in Shab Panjgur on the confirmed information of the presence of terrorists.

According to ISPR, terrorist Chakar Liaquat was killed and 2 terrorists were injured in an intelligence-based operation.

Terrorist attack on Gwadar Port Authority Colony failed, 2 jawans were martyred, 8 terrorists were killed

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

It should be remembered that the security forces foiled the terrorist attack in Gwadar Port Authority Pack Colony and killed 8 terrorists while 2 youths were martyred.