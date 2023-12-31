5 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awaran district of Balochistan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mishkai area of Awaran.

According to ISPR, there was a fierce exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the operation, 5 terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

According to the Public Relations Department, a stockpile of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the hideout of the terrorists and the hideout was destroyed.

According to ISPR, a clearance operation is underway to eliminate other terrorists in the area, security forces are determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace and stability of Balochistan.