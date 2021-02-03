The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has on Wednesday issued alert after intelligence agencies warned of a major terrorist attack in Karachi.

Sources privy to security affairs told that terrorists are planning to target important government buildings in coming days, and a vehicle carrying ammunition has been prepared in Karachi’s suburbs.

The terrorists are planning suicide and other attack using a car or a rickshaw. The NACTA – which had also issued an alert on January 8 in Karachi – directed police, Rangers and other concerned departments to ensure safety measures in the metropolis.