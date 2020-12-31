Intel might not be offering the insane multi-threaded performance that AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs have to offer but they are coming back with a vengeance in the single-threaded segment with the leaked benchmarks of the 8 Core Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K showcasing a massive performance improvement that would be enough for them to reclaim their fastest gaming CPU throne.

Intel’s Core i9-11900K 8 Core Flagship CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, Rocket Lake Faster Than AMD’s Zen 3 ‘Ryzen 5000’ in Single-Core Performance

The Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship chip within the 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU family. It will be the first family after Skylake to make use of a brand new core architecture while still utilizing the 14nm process node. The new Cypress Cove architecture is said to deliver double-digit gains in IPC which should be enough to put Intel back in the single-core performance throne since AMD and it’s Zen 3 lineup completely destroyed Intel’s Comet Lake CPUs in that department.

Intel Core i9-11900K 8 Core & 16 Thread Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-11900K will be the flagship 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU. The chip is going to feature 8 cores and 16 threads. This will result in 16 MB of L3 cache (2 MB per core) and 4 MB of L2 cache (512 KB per core). In terms of boost clocks, we have already seen the CPU running at base frequencies of 3.5 GHz but as for boost, the CPU will feature a maximum boost clock of 5.2 GHz (1-core) while the all-core boost frequency will be maintained at 4.8 GHz.

The chip will also feature Thermal Velocity Boost which should deliver a 100 MHz jump in the max clock frequency. This should lead to a single-core boost clock of 5.3 GHz making it the first CPU to ever hit such a high frequency out of the box. However, do remember that regardless of using the Cypress Cove cores, the Core i9-11900K will feature lower cores and threads than the Intel Core i9-10900K. This is partially due to the backporting of Cypress Cove on the refined 14nm process node.

The CPU is said to feature a 1st stage power limit of 125W which is standard for a flagship Intel SKU and the 2nd stage power limit or PL2 is rated at 250W. This means that when hitting its maximum advertised clock speeds, the CPU could indeed be pulling the said amount of wattage from the PSU making it one of the most power-hungry 8-core chips ever produced. This might also explain why Intel didn’t go 10 cores and 20 threads on its 11th Gen lineup since it would’ve turned out to be a power-hungry monster of a chip breaking even past the 250W power limit.