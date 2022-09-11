Political parties, as opposed to “unelected” institutions, should represent the people, according to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) makes decisions in secret.

The former information and media minister remarked, “The body uses taxpayer money but then abruptly calls off the polls.”He claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and his team’s inefficiency had led to an “administrative disaster” for the ECP.

The Supreme Judicial Council has not yet heard a reference that Chaudhry’s party filed against ECP members, he claimed.

Chaudhry criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming that the leader took the oath of office on the day that he was set to be charged.

The PTI leader then criticized the judiciary, saying that if justice was being served in the nation, everyone should be able to see it.

The former minister continued, saying that while “unelected institutions do not represent the people,” state institutions should accept that political parties represent the public will.