Lahore: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has made the privatization of institutions mandatory.

Talking to the media at the Election Commission office in Lahore, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that he was very happy to get Pakistani citizenship.

He said that our agenda is only implementation and implementation, the government’s job is not to run business but to make policies and if the intentions are firm then everything is possible.

Regarding the privatization of the institutions, the finance minister said that the privatization of the institutions will definitely happen and PIA is at the top of it, the private sector will have to come forward to run the institutions.