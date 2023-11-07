ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has said that all institutions have implemented the targets given by the IMF and the performance is satisfactory.

In a statement, the caretaker finance minister said that negotiations with the IMF are progressing positively and the economic team is currently engaged in negotiations with the IMF.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar further said that all the institutions have implemented the targets given by the IMF and the performance is satisfactory, so there is strong hope that the negotiations will be successful.

It may be noted that recently the FBR had prepared an implementation report for ending the tax exemption as per the terms of the IMF which has been shared with the IMF team and not to introduce a new tax amnesty scheme to the IMF was assured.