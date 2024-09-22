Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s statement on the political and economic situation of the country has come out.

The Prime Minister said that by rejecting anarchic politics, the people have prioritized improvement in economic policies, people want reduction in inflation, solution to their problems and economic improvement.

Shahbaz Sharif said that instead of trying to fill the field for public meetings, there is a need to improve the economic condition of the people.

The Prime Minister said that economic recovery is linked to political stability, political chaos means to affect the process of giving relief to the people, the people have supported the economic development by playing a role in the strengthening of political stability, for the political stability of the nation. Unity will prove to be the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright economic future and freedom from inflation.

He said that the nation, political parties, institutions and provinces have to work together to deal with the economic challenge, terrorism, the nation and the country have lost a lot of time in the political chaos, wasting more time is in the interest of the nation and the nation. No, the federal government will work with all the provinces to solve public problems, reduce inflation, and support the policy of supporting equal development.

The Prime Minister said that thanks be to Allah that inflation has returned to single digit, economic conditions are improving, increase in exports, stabilization of rupee, increase in remittances, decrease in interest rate, all these are clear signs of economic development. There is evidence, the real goal of all of us should be that this is the last program of the IMF, that will be the real success.

He further said that the economy will not improve with abuse, bullets, disorder and riots, every province, every institution should play its role in solving the problems of the people.