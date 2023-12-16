Pakistani actor Zahid Ahmed lashed out at the management of the social media app after Instagram deleted his post related to terrorism in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Zahid Ahmed shared a note on Instagram in which he revealed that Instagram had removed the previous post from his profile.

According to the actor’s note, ‘Never thought this would happen to me, Instagram deleted my last post in which Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Rishi Singh, and US President Joe Biden were called real terrorists’.

The actor slammed the owners of Instagram and wrote, “Instagram, I would love to see you burning in hell on the day of judgment.”

What was in Zahid Ahmed’s deleted post?

A few days ago, the actor shared a post on Instagram and Facebook with a picture of Rishi Sonik and Netanyahu along with the Afghan Taliban and Joe Biden.

“We were forced to believe that this is what terrorists look like when the world now knows what terrorists look like,” was written on the photos.

This post deleted from Zahid Ahmed’s Instagram is still available on Facebook.

It should be noted that as a result of Israeli operations in Gaza since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 18 thousand 797, while more than 50 thousand have been injured and more than 7 thousand 780 people have gone missing.

In the bombing of Gaza since October 7, more than 253,000 houses have been partially affected, while more than 52,000 houses have been destroyed.