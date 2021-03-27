The second new change the company is bringing is that now you can filter your Instagram live comments. If you are a big influencer or content creator on the platform you tend to have a large following and when you do a live chat with your audience, there can be a lot of comments for you to see through.

Also concerning the fact that in the live chat some random creepy people who can be from your following or just some who joined the chat can comment a lot of stuff which will hide the actual genuine comments you want to go through. For this the application will now be providing you the chance to filter out comments as per your liking. However, no such comments on what and how this feature will work has been made by the company and further information can only be learned when the tech giant decides to reveal it.

It is great to see that Instagram has been working towards making their community a place which is liked by the users and in which they feel safe and we cannot wait to see what else they have to offer.