ISLAMABAD:

The inside story of the meeting of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his associates with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has come to light. At the behest of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider briefed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif about the situation in Punjab.

According to sources, on the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto, the Punjab Governor told the Prime Minister regarding the law and order situation in Punjab that the law and order situation in Punjab is not good and police brutality continues.

He further said that a year has passed but the coalition government of PML-N and PPP is not being realized at the Punjab level. Several meetings of coordination committees were held but despite settling matters, implementation is not taking place.

The Punjab Governor said that the power sharing formula is not being implemented by making excuses, he said that there is no coordination at the government level in Punjab.

After the Punjab Governor presented the situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique to resolve the issues, saying that we are in a coalition government.

According to sources, the Prime Minister assured the implementation of the issues agreed upon between the two parties and said that if any issue is not resolved in Punjab, then Governor Punjab, you should contact me and all issues will be resolved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed to postpone the meeting of the Coordination Committee at the Governor House, after which a meeting of the PML-N and PPP Coordination Committee has been called on Saturday.

According to sources, the PML-N and PPP leadership will discuss ensuring the implementation of the power-sharing formula in the meeting.

There are also other demands of the PPP including nominations in provincial authorities, development funds, transfers in the police bureaucracy, advocates, assistant advocate generals.

The joint committee meeting will be hosted by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, while Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Qasim Gilani will participate from the PPP.

According to sources, Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzeb and Khawaja Saad Rafique will participate from the PML-N.